× Autopsy results released for man shot by Pennsylvania State Police in Hopewell Township

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–The autopsy results have been released for the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in York County on Monday.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, the cause of 79-year-old Robert Becker’s death has been ruled a homicide. It should be noted that the coroner’s homicide ruling does not indicate wrongdoing, but rather cause and manner of death. Becker was shot multiple times.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to Becker’s home located along the 200 block of Hollow Road in Hopewell Township just after 3:30 a.m. Monday after York County 911 received a threatening call from him.

When authorities made contact with Becker just after 4 a.m. he opened fire at the troopers and the troopers fired back, according to state police reports.

No troopers were hurt.

Four Pennsylvania State Troopers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.