× Convicted killer Eric Frein sentenced to death

MILFORD, Pa. – Convicted killer Eric Frein has been sentenced to death. A jury of eight women and four men from Chester County deliberated for about 5 hours this evening before reaching it’s decision. In closing arguments Frein’s defense attorney’s had begged the jury to spare his life and sentence him to life in prison without parole.

The same jury convicted Eric Frein last week of 12 charges including 1st degree murder, in the deadly ambush shooting in September 2014 that left Corporal Bryon Dickson, II dead and Trooper Alex Douglass, badly wounded.

In reality Frein’s execution may never happen. Governor Tom Wolf has imposed a moratorium on executions in Pennsylvania. The state’s last execution was carried out in 1999. Only three people have been executed in Pennsylvania since the U.S. Supreme Court restored the death penalty in 1976.