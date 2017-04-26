Coroner says body found along Susquehanna River is missing New York state man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found on April 15th along a branch of the Susquehanna River as Taku Minemura. 30, of Mineola, New York. His body was in a small river branch in Fairview Township.

Police and the Coroner’s Office were able to make the identification using dental records. Minemura was last seen on December 5, 2016 in New York and was reported missing on December 9, 2016 after he didn’t show up for work. His car was discovered in Summerdale, Cumberland County, on January 14th this year. Police say the car was parked there since the beginning of December 2016.

Fairview Township Police say the investigation continues into the details surrounding Minemura’s death. His employer has assisted in notifying family in Japan.