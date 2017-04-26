Fentanyl being sold as heroin in Lancaster Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- The Lancaster County District Attorney said fentanyl is being sold as heroin in the county.

The purple baggies appear to be holding heroin, but instead hold an even more deadly drug.

Lancaster County DA Craig Stedman said, "The users aren't making good decisions in the first place, but they are being told this is heroin and it's 40-50 times more dangerous."

It's actually pure fentanyl, and Stedman said he hasn't seen this in his county until now.

"It's going to kill somebody if we can't stop it," he said.

He thinks one person has already taken the drug masquerading as heroin.

"One overdose that took four doses of Narcan to save the person, which is a lot," Stedman said.

Officials in Cumberland County said these drugs nowadays are more dangerous and more synthetic.

Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed said, "Invariably the users don't know what they're buying they just think they're getting the heroin they've gotten before, and often the wholesale, retail street dealers they don't know it either."

Freed said that means more people are dying from it.

"We're seeing more fentanyl mixed with heroin, and in certain cases pure fentanyl. And that's also reflected in the overdoses. When people overdose, they pass away, I can tell you from speaking with the coroner they can identify fentanyl as the cause numerous of those as well."

Meanwhile Stedman said users keep coming back for more.

"The reality is the user will actually go to them because they want to get as high as possible. So they are actually drawn to the dealers where people are dying from it," he said.