Hershey woman wanted on heroin charge

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – The West Shore Regional Police Department is attempting to locate 22-year-old Nela Balaban on an arrest warrant resulting from possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Balaban was last known to reside in the 200 Block of W. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey. Police believed that she is in the Harrisburg City Area though.

Anyone with information about the where-abouts of Balaban is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at (717) 238-9676.