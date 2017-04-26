× Huntingdon County man facing over 50 charges for leading police on chase

PETERS TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Huntingdon County man is facing over 50 charges for leading police on a chase last month.

Travis Wilson, Jr., 22, is facing several traffic offenses for the March chase.

On March 27 at approximately 4:00 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Wilson, Jr. for traveling 74 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

Wilson, Jr. failed to stop at a stop sign, and fled north on Route 75 in excess of 100 MPH.

Wilson, Jr.’s vehicle was found abandoned on Van Buren Road in Huntingdon County.

Now, Wilson, Jr. will face charges.