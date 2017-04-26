× Law enforcement warn of fentanyl being sold as heroin in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Law enforcement are warning drug users to beware of heroin being sold in unique packaging because it is actually suspected to be straight fentanyl.

Detectives believe that fentanyl, a substance many times more lethal than heroin, is being distributed throughout Lancaster County and possibly beyond.

In the last year, there were 100 overdose deaths in Lancaster County and 2017 is expected to feature even higher numbres.

Currently, Lancaster County Drug Task Force is seeking information on individuals selling the suspected fentanyl, which is being packaged in distinct purple-and-white checked bags.

Most commonly, heroin is sold in Lancaster in blue bags.

“We are not mincing words here: These particular bags can and will kill you,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said Wednesday. “We as law-enforcement are taking a proactive approach to this specific dealing operation because drug abusers, quite frankly, are not capable of making reasonable decisions.”

Anyone with information on individuals selling these bags is urged to contact the Drug Task Force’s tipline at 1-800-422-1380, or Lancaster City-County CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-322-1913 or text-messaging LANCS and your tip to 847411. Tips can be made anonymously.

“The dealers of these bags need to be shut down as soon as possible,” Stedman said. “I have often said we need a collaborative approach to halt this epidemic. This is a call to act.”