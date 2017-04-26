× Lebanon man jailed in shots fired incident

LEBANON, Pa. – A Lebanon man is behind bars on charges related to a shots fired incident in the city. It happen on April 19th at about 6:19 a.m. on the 100 block of Sarah Street. Police responding to the scene found several shell casings at the intersection of Sarah and Emerson Streets. There were no reported injuries.

On Saturday, April 22, as a result of their investigation police arrested 35-year-old Omar Santiago-Marte. He is charged with Simple Assault, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Following arraignment Santiago-Marte was sent to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail.