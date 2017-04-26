× Man, 22, dies after being shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Harrisburg on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of North 3rd and Muench Streets for a shooting around 6:30 p.m.

An unidentified man had been shot and was rushed to a local hospital. Police say the man later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Nicholas Licata at 717-255-3189, email Nlicata@cityofhbg.com, or contact Sgt. Kyle Gautsch at 717-255-3170, email Kgautsch@cityofhbg.com. Tips can also be submitted online here.

40.273191 -76.886701