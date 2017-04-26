× Mechanicsburg bank robbed by lone bandit

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Police are on the lookout for the suspect who robbed a Mechicsburg Borough bank early Wednesday afternoon. At about 2:07 p.m., police responded to Orrstown Bank, 1110 East Simpson Street, for a robbery that had just occurred.

The bandit described as a white, male wearing a “mask” entered the bank and demanded cash. The tellers gave him some cash and he fled the scene.

Mechanicsburg Police Department was assisted by the Hampden Township Police Department, Lower Allen Township Police Department, Silver Spring Township Police Department, Upper Allen Township Police Department and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Mechanicsburg Police Department at (717) 691-3300. Anonymous tips can be left by calling (717) 691-3309.