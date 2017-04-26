× Pa. Inspector General files welfare fraud charges against 77 people in February

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Pennsylvania’s Office of the Inspector General announced Wednesday that welfare fraud charges were filed against 77 people across the state during the month of February.

The charges will generate a total of $552,780.07 in restitution paid to the state.

“February’s cases range from a low of $69.52 in SNAP trafficking in Harrisburg to a high of $97,793.59 in combined SNAP, medical assistance and LIHEAP fraud by two individuals in Cameron County,” Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer said. “It may have been a short month but our investigators were very busy across the state.”

The Office of Inspector General noted 36 cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance across Pennsylvania:

Jade McKinnon, 32, of Uniontown in Fayette County, for $4,608.84 in cash assistance fraud.

Brenda Rodriguez, 44, and Hector Garcia, 38, of Allentown in Lehigh County, for $3,189.96 in cash assistance fraud, $2,836 in SNAP fraud and $2,300.20 in medical assistance fraud.

Hedda Grady, 45, of Uniontown in Fayette County, for $6,696 in cash assistance fraud.

Melissa R. Straight, 41, of Girard in Erie County, for $2,561 in SNAP fraud and $795.67 in medical assistance fraud.

Maria A. Paulding, 45, of Erie in Erie County, for $4,327 in SNAP fraud.

Mary M. Williams, 36, of Erie in Erie County, for $3,446 in SNAP fraud.

Lisa Rabert, 45, of Enola in Cumberland County, for $3,333 in SNAP fraud.

Jennifer R. Piatt, 28, of Shippensburg in Cumberland County, for $4,584 in SNAP fraud.

Amanda S. Reese, 37, of Mercersburg in Franklin County, for $13,195 in SNAP fraud and $3,773.99 in medical assistance fraud.

Jessica D. Juckett, 24, of Canton in Bradford County, for $4,766 in SNAP fraud, $1,878.27 in medical assistance fraud and $14,401.35 in subsidized day care fraud.

Anna M. Boggs, 61, of Hanover in Adams County, for $3,321 in SNAP fraud and $2,555.98 in medical assistance fraud.

Nadege Laguerre, 43, of Levittown in Bucks County, for $4,251 in SNAP fraud.

Brittany Cunningham, 27, of Apollo in Westmoreland County, for $9,819 in SNAP fraud.

Sheronda L. Terry, 56, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $5,320 in SNAP fraud and $700 in LIHEAP fraud.

Scott A. Haynes, 37, and Jamie G. Haynes, 35, of Emporium in Cameron County, for $52,555 in SNAP fraud, $43,650.59 in medical assistance fraud and $1,588 in LIHEAP fraud.

Melissa L. McKeon, 28, of Jenkintown in Montgomery County, for $4,384 in SNAP fraud.

Amy P. Swartz, 45, of Linesville in Crawford County, for $4,396 in SNAP fraud.

Amber R. Morales, 32, of Spring Grove in York, for $5,329 in SNAP fraud.

Brenda S. Castro, 47, of Macungie in Lehigh County, for $19,406 in SNAP fraud, $36,448.56 in medical assistance fraud and $100 in LIHEAP fraud.

Kaseem Baker, 37, of Philadelphia, for $3,013 in SNAP fraud.

Tonya Waugh, 47, of York in York County, for $3,848 in SNAP fraud.

Ashley Hamett, 27, of New Castle in Lawrence County, for $5,446.74 in SNAP fraud and $2,143.34 in medical assistance fraud.

Samina Akhter, 48, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $13,513.04 in SNAP trafficking.

Eugene E. Diggs, 61, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $1,342.45 in SNAP trafficking.

Awais Ahmad, 23, of Oberlin in Dauphin County, for $13,513.04 in SNAP trafficking.

Waqas Ahmad, 25, of Oberlin in Dauphin County, for $13,513.04 in SNAP trafficking.

Saif Din, 47, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $13,513.04 in SNAP trafficking.

Amanda L. Miller, 36, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $2,429 in SNAP fraud and $4,770.96 in subsidized day care fraud.

Samina Waheed, 28, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $13,513.04 in SNAP trafficking.

Jose Morales-Reyes, 57, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $2,170.19 in SNAP trafficking.

Idris Ali, 50, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $13,513.04 in SNAP trafficking.

Deja Rogers, 24, of Blakeslee in Monroe County, for $5,145.45 in subsidized day care fraud.

Nadine Ladd, 33, of Philadelphia, for $90,000 in subsidized child care fraud.

Crystal Logan, 51, of Philadelphia, for $4,944 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

The OIG filed 33 criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a misdemeanor of the first degree. The defendants are:

Akira Clarke, 27, and Anthony L. Crawford, 30, of Sharon in Mercer County, for $1,233 in cash assistance fraud and $1,596 in SNAP fraud.

Valerie Gillespie, 50, of Erie in Erie County, for $1,521 in SNAP fraud

Fatima Rafati, 28, of Mechanicsburg in Cumberland County, for $2,140 in SNAP fraud.

Yahaira Garcia, 37, of East Stroudsburg in Monroe County, for $2,866 in SNAP fraud.

Hyesook S. Oh, 44, of North Wales in Bucks County, for $2,320 in SNAP fraud.

Nikki Oakes, 40, of Tyrone in Blair County, for $1,731 in SNAP fraud.

Mark Matuizek, 49, of Tarentum in Warren County, for $194 in SNAP fraud and $2,895.38 in medical assistance fraud.

Shannon Plant, 38, of Plymouth Meeting in Montgomery County, for $2,902.75 in SNAP fraud.

Maria L. Ceniceros, 47, of New Kensington in Westmoreland County, for $1,281 in SNAP fraud and $1,625.82 in medical assistance fraud.

Serena Martin, 26, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $2,142 in SNAP fraud.

Amanda C. Cosgrove, of in Blair County, for $1,016.20 in SNAP fraud and $2,081.04 in medical assistance fraud.

Yazmin L. Reaser, 23, of York in York County, for $1,634 in SNAP fraud.

Keisla M. Salame, 26, of Reading in Berks County, for $2,052 in SNAP fraud.

Rochelle L. Davenport, 31, of Montgomery County, for $2,572 in SNAP fraud.

Brenna N. Hafer, 35, of Temple in Berks County, for 2,626 in SNAP fraud.

Melissa Boslet, 48, of Altoona in Blair County, for $2,311 in SNAP fraud.

Cheryl R. Robinson, 51, of Downingtown in Chester County, for $1,767 in SNAP fraud.

Joann Shultz, 52, of Tyrone in Blair County, for $1,639 in SNAP fraud.

Tara Riggleman, 31, of Greensboro in Greene County, for $2,841 in SNAP fraud.

Amber Beard, 22, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $2,366 in SNAP fraud.

Melissa Day, 36, of Aliquippa in Beaver County, for $1,813 in SNAP fraud.

Leann M. Balistrieri, 34, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $1,965 in SNAP fraud.

Shelina Long, 36, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $2,056 in SNAP fraud.

Sherri A. Harden, 53, of Greensboro in Greene County, for $1,855 in SNAP fraud.

Barbara C. Bravo, 38, of Tobyhanna in Monroe County, for $2,713 in SNAP fraud.

Brittany L. Wynn, 26, of Braddock in Allegheny County, for $1,842 in SNAP fraud.

Alisha L. Kennedy, 31, of Jonestown in Lebanon County, for $2,167 in SNAP fraud.

Christopher R. Vogt-Myers, 30, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $69.52 in SNAP trafficking.

Taisha Snowden, 37, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $480.41 in SNAP trafficking.

Zina L. Foster, 24, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $403.01 in SNAP trafficking.

Vanessa E. Orosco, 34, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $154.63 in SNAP trafficking.

Elizabeth A. Christian, 37, of Darlington in Beaver County, for $2,227 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is five years in prison and a fine of $10,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

The OIG filed eight criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a misdemeanor of the second degree. The defendants are:

Krystyn Smock, 35, of Levittown in Bucks County, for $1,361 in SNAP fraud.

Annette M. Lombardi, 46, of Altoona in Blair County, for $1,334 in SNAP fraud and $1,013.39 in medical assistance fraud.

Daniel G. Johnson, 59, previously of Dauphin County, for $1,084.14 in SNAP fraud.

Edwin J. Ponce Jr., 30, of Reading in Berks County, for $1,044 in SNAP fraud.

Jennifer L. Saurman, 43, of Jenkintown in Montgomery County, for $1,398 in SNAP fraud.

Kenneth D. McDowell, 30, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $1,358 in SNAP fraud.

Angela M. Villanueva, 24, of Coatesville in Chester County, for $1,219 in SNAP fraud.

Stewart O. Wilson, 55, of Honey Brook in Chester County, for $1,022 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is two years in prison and a fine of $5,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

To report suspected fraud please call the Welfare Fraud Tipline at 1-800-932-0582 or visit the OIG website at www.oig.pa.gov.Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Source: The Office of Inspector General