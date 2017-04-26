Police investigate vandalism at Antietam Humane Society in Franklin County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are investigating after someone vandalized the Antietam Humane Society in Franklin County earlier this week.

It happened between Monday and Tuesday at the animal shelter located along the 8500 block of Lyons Road in Washington Township.

Police say someone spray painted “#SAVEKAI” on a garage door and on the concrete located next to the outside kennels.

A post on Antietam Humane Society’s Facebook Page indicates that the vandalism may have been in response to the recent euthanasia of a dog at the shelter named Kai.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Washington Township Police at 717-762-1145.