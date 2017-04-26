× Police searching for wanted man in connection to child abuse investigation

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a wanted man in connection with an ongoing child abuse investigation.

Matthew Webb, 40, is wanted on Indecent Assault (child under 13-years-old), Corruption of Minors and Unlawful Contact of Minors charges.

Webb is driving a black 2014 Toyota Corolla Sedan with tinted windows and may be in the York area.

Police believe the possibility exists that Webb may be cross-dressing.