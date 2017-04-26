× Poll: Would you prefer to purchase alcohol from a liquor store or grocery store?

On Tuesday, the state House voted to advance a group of proposals that aim to loosen restrictions on liquor sales in Pennsylvania.

It is expected to be face some resistance in the Senate, and will definitely find an opponent in Democratic Governor Tom Wolf.

Of the four proposals, each is different in its own way.

One of the measures aims to let retailers sell wine and liquor under one roof, which is a privilege currently reserved for state-run Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores.

Another proposal would expand liquor sales to supermarkets, restaurants and hotels.

Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai proposed two bills that are more extreme. One of the bills would stop Pennsylvania from wine wholesaling while the other would remove the commonwealth out of wine and liquor sales entirely.

However, Governor Tom Wolf has said that he opposes further privatization, and liquor expansion is being counted on as a necessary component of the House GOP’s proposed budget for next year.

Of course, some consumers would prefer to buy their alcohol in the same place they purchase groceries, while others may feel that a liquor store provides a wider selection and better prices.

