× Revs cancel popular Cowboy Monkey Rodeo after concerted effort by PETA

YORK, PA. — PETA is claiming a victory today after the York Revolution baseball team cancelled a promotion scheduled for this later summer. The promotion, a Cowboy Monkey Rodeo, ran last July and drew protests from the animal rights group and its zealous followers. A Cowboy Monkey Rodeo features capuchin monkeys riding sheep herding dogs and at baseball games they perform between innings. The events have been targeted across the country.

PETA says that monkeys used for “rodeos” are vulnerable to neck injuries, such as whiplash, which can easily occur when they’re subjected to repetitive high-speed accelerations on the backs of dogs, who run at speeds of up to 30 mph. The dogs may also inadvertently run the monkeys into hard objects, such as walls, fences, and poles.