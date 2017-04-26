Thunderstorms with 80s for the next several days

FINISHING THE WEEK: Take the good with the bad for the rest of the week. Breezy and partly cloudy skies dominate Thursday. We have plenty of low 80s headed our way over the next several days, but they come with thunderstorm chances. We’ll hear a few rumbles of thunder starting after dark, around 9PM in the western counties, lasting until the very early morning hours of Friday morning. They should be long gone by the morning commute, leaving behind a warm and partly cloudy Friday.

MORE FOR THE WEEKEND: More thunderstorm chances move in during the late afternoon of Saturday with highs in the mid 80s under otherwise partly cloudy skies. Winds will become gusty with passing storms. We see upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday with a small chance of seeing a thunderstorm or two, but nothing that you should change your plans on just yet.

A BIT COOLER NEXT WEEK: After seeing another thunderstorm chance late on Monday with highs near 80, we cool down and clear out starting on Tuesday. Highs will hang around the 70-degree mark with clouds, but the shower and thunderstorm chances stay away this time next week.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long