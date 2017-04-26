Woman accused of calling in bomb threat to Walmart in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A woman was arrested after Pennsylvania State Police say she called in a bomb threat to a Walmart in southern York County on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to Walmart located along the 600 block of Shrewsbury Commons Avenue in Shrewsbury shortly before 9 a.m. after employees reported a woman called the store to say a bomb was going to go off at noon.

Emergency personnel evacuated the store and brought in three bomb sniffing dogs to assist with the investigation, according to state police reports.

Investigators determined the threat was not credible.

State police say the unidentified woman was taken into custody shortly before 10:30 a.m. and operations at the store resumed.