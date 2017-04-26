× Woman hospitalized after assault in Manheim Borough, police looking for suspect

MANHEIM BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for a man who they say brutally beat a woman while she was holding children in Lancaster County early Sunday.

Imir R. Williams, 27, of Manheim, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and endangering children. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The incident happened Sunday at an apartment along South Charlotte Street in Manheim Borough around 12:30 a.m. Police say Williams grabbed a woman by her throat and slammed her into a door jam, then punched and kicked her. The woman sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Williams did not allow the woman to leave or immediately call for help, according to police reports.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim police at 717-665-2481 or contact Lancaster City-County CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-322-1913 or text-messaging LANCS and your tip to 847411.