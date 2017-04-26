× York City murder suspect surrenders to police

YORK, Pa. – The suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of a 22 year old York City man is in custody. Dion James Beard Jr., 27, turned himself in at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the York City Police Department. Beard was wanted on a homicide charge in the death Collin McGlen Smith Jr. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene following the shooting in the area W. Maple Street on April 14.

Beard will be arraigned on charges of Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault.