× York County man sentenced in plot to go to war with Pennsylvania State Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A Seven Valleys man who was convicted last month of plotting to kill his ex and go to war with state police in 2015 will spend up to 72 years in state prison.

Howard Cofflin Jr., 57, was sentenced Wednesday to 36 years and four months to 72 years and eight months in state prison. He was convicted on charges of terrorism, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

Police said Cofflin admitted to making plans that included going to war with state police after decapitating his ex-girlfriend.

Cofflin began plotting after his ex-girlfriend of 20 years filed for a protection from abuse order in August 2015. Cofflin’s scheme was discovered after his former attorney made authorities aware of his intentions.

His former defense attorney told state police Cofflin bought parts to assemble an AR-15 and body armor.

Cofflin later admitted to conducting surveillance on the state police barracks in Loganville.