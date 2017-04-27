× Ace Hardware to create 208 full-time jobs in Lebanon County

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Ace Hardware Corporation will lease and expand a new distribution center in Bethel Township, Lebanon County.

The building is 874,126 square feet and will expand an additional 206,000 square feet for operations.

“Today’s announcement is great news for Lebanon County, and highlights the benefits of Pennsylvania’s strategic location,” said Governor Wolf. “Pennsylvania’s proximity and access to markets makes it a prime choice for these types of distribution centers. On behalf of the commonwealth and Lebanon County, and as a former hardware store manager, I congratulate Ace for its expansion and the work it is bringing to the state.”

The distribution center will serve stores in four states; Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia and New Jersey and also deliver to Washington D.C.

“Fredericksburg is an ideal location for our new facility, centrally located to major cities in the northeast, and close in proximity to a substantial amount of Ace Hardware stores,” said Lori Bossmann, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, Inventory Replenishment and Retail Support for Ace Hardware Corporation. “The opening of our new distribution center will create operational efficiencies across our entire supply chain network. Stores serviced from this facility will benefit from the stocking of thousands of products and a more streamlined approach to merchandise distribution. We look forward to building relationships with the community of Fredericksburg, and growing our ties with the state of Pennsylvania.”

Over the next three years, this new distribution center will create 208 new full-time jobs, while withholding 65 jobs across Pennsylvania.

“We are pleased that Ace Hardware has selected Lebanon County for their newest facility,” said Susan Eberly, President and CEO of the Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation. “Ace is a family household name with a brand and reputation that is built on integrity. They have made the commitment to bring quality jobs to the area and we look forward to assisting with this transition.”

Ace is investing $20 million for this project.

Across the United States, Ace locally owns and operates more than 5,000 stores and is in more than 60 countries.

Ace received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that includes a $300,000 Pennsylvania First Program grant, $208,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs, and $60,000 in WEDnetPA funding for employee training.

The Governor’s Action Team, with a group of economic development professionals, worked together to locate or help expand in Pennsylvania, in support with the Lebanon Economic Development Corporation .