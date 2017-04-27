Airline passengers caught with 10 kilos of cocaine in pants, officers say

Border Patrol officers at JFK airport captured two more smugglers with packages of cocaine strapped to their legs. The most recent seizure came when two airline passengers tried to bring over 10 kilos of cocaine into the United States on April 19.
JAMAICA, N.Y. — U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York arrested not one, but two travelers arriving on the same flight attempting to transport illegal drugs into the United States.
On April 19, Mr. Ariel Garcia, a United States Citizen, arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and presented himself for inspection.
Mr. Garcia was subsequently escorted to a private search room where CBP officers conducted a physical search of his person. During the search, the officers discovered packages taped to his legs.
The packages contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Approximately 11 lbs. of cocaine was seized, with an estimated street value of more than $180,000.
Meanwhile, Mr. Elvin Montilla-Sosa, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, who arrived on the same flight presented himself for inspection.
Mr. Montilla-Sosa was subsequently escorted to a private search room where CBP officers conducted a physical search of his person. During the search, the officers discovered packages taped to his legs and back.
The packages contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Approximately 12 lbs. of cocaine was seized, with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.
“This latest seizure demonstrates our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protectin
Customs and Border Patrol officers at New York’s JFK airport said they captured two more passengers who attempted to smuggle drugs by strapping packages of cocaine to their legs.
The most recent seizure came when two men tried to bring more than 10 kilos of cocaine into the United States on April 19, officers said. Both men allegedly had the drugs taped to their legs under their clothing, and one man taped the drugs to his back.
The two men traveled on the same flight from the Dominican Republic to New York last week, but it’s unclear if they knew each other.
“This latest seizure demonstrates our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of these illicit drugs,” Leon Hayward, acting director of CBP’s New York field operations, stated in a press release.
In the statement, it was not mentioned what tipped off the officers to conduct additional inspections on the men. But they were taken to a private search room where officers seized 23 pounds (10.4 kilos) of cocaine estimated at a nearly $400,000 street value.
The two men were arrested and are facing federal narcotics smuggling charges, according to the CBP.
Last month at the same airport, officers said they discovered two other passengers on separate days with drugs taped under their pants.
Those seizures equaled to 6.8 kilos (15 pounds) of cocaine.