× Florida Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud

Miami, Fl.– Julio L. Villavicencio, 42, was arrested in Miami, Florida for using an Upper Allen Township residents bank card number.

Villavicencio used the victim’s account number on a cloned credit card.

Upper Allen Police conducted the investigation and acquired surveillance video of Villavicencio in the act.

A warrant for Villavicencio’s arrest was obtained April 14.

Villavicencio had previous fraud charges from other Cumberland County Agencies.

Charges were forwarded to the Court of Common Pleas after Villavicencio waived his right to a preliminary hearing.