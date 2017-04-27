× Lebanon man charged with robbery, assault

LEBANON, Pa.–Police have arrested a man who they say robbed and assaulted a Lebanon store clerk on Monday night.

Cristhian Hernandez-Quinonez, 22, is charged with robbery, simple assault, conspiracy to commit robbery and violation of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Officers responded to Hutters Gas Station located along the 1000 block of Maple Street for a panic alarm around 8:28 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, a store employee explained that a robbery had just occurred.

The victim said that a man, later identified as Hernandez-Quinonez, demanded all the money from the register and then assaulted him with a gun. The robber then fled the store with the cash register, according to police.

The 52-year-old victim suffered minor injuries to his head and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel.

Police found the register a few blocks away and recovered clothing the suspect had been wearing during the robbery.