× Man out on bail, charged with dealing cocaine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – An Adamstown man is behind bars after he arrested on drug charges while being out on bail on a similar charge. Bryan P. Shahade was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after an incident that occurred at a business in the 2000 block of North Reading Road at around 2:15 p.m. on April 1st.

At that time, an East Cocalico Township Police Officer on patrol came up 2 individuals passed out in a parked car. The Officer made contact with the driver, Bryan Shahade, 29. The Officer also saw numerous syringes in the car.

Shahade then attempted to throw 2 baggies under his car. Further investigation revealed that the baggies contained a large amount of Methamphetamine and Cocaine. Also found were numerous packaging materials.

Shahade, who was out on bail for 2 similar incidents in other jurisdictions, was picked up on a warrant. Following arraignment he was committed to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

Shahade also has pending charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia stemming from an incident that occurred at a business in the 1300 block of North Reading Road on March 26th.