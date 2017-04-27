× Man who posed as nursing home employee charged with burglary

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – On April 7, Carlisle Borough Police investigated a report of a non-active trespass at the Chapel Pointe-Nursing Home on S. Hanover Street. Officers arrived on the scene and talked with an employee of Chapel Pointe. The employee said on March 27, at approximately 12:30 p.m., an unknown male entered one of their apartment buildings without authorization.

Video surveillance showed an individual entering the apartment building on that date and time. The suspect was identified as 64-year-old Michael Marko. According to police, after Marko entered the apartment building, he attempted to gain access to a room purporting he was an employee of Chapel Pointe. After a resident of the building questioned the validity of his claim, Marko then left the facility.

Borough Police took Marko into custody Thursday morning. He is charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, and Defiant Trespass.