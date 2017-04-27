Much warmer and breezy Thursday ahead!

WARMING UP: Summer warmth is in place for Thursday, and the rest of the work week too. It’s a quiet start with partly clear skies. There’s areas of fog and haze as well. Temperatures through the morning are mild, with readings beginning in the lower to middle 50s. With clouds and sunshine mixed, temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. There’s also a bit of a breeze through the day, adding a pleasant rather than chillier feel. An approaching cold front brings the chance for a thunderstorm close to sunset, with the best chance out to the west of Harrisburg. Then, some showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening. Skies dry out overnight. Lows dip into the upper 50s to middle 60s. Friday is still warm and well above average for the end of April. Highs are back into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

WARMTH CONTINUES FOR WEEKEND: Warm temperatures are still anticipated into the weekend. Readings reach the lower 80s Saturday as a front hangs just north of the region, keeping us on the warm side. However, a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone sees a storm, however. Sunday, temperatures still push the 80 degree mark with the front in the vicinity. There’s partly sunny skies, and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures during the afternoon make it in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: More warmth and even unsettled conditions are anticipated into early next before temperatures begin to cool. Monday brings the chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening hours as the next system approaches. Depending on timing, temperatures could reach the 80s again for many. Skies dry out for Tuesday, and cooler air begins to slip into the area. Temperatures aren’t as warm, but still a bit mild for this time of year. Readings during the afternoon are in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday is partly cloudy and a touch cooler. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Thursday!