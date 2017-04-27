× National Drug Take-Back Day

Harrisburg, PA. – Saturday is National Drug Take-Back Day, and state officials want to make sure you’re ready to get rid of all those old prescription medications cluttering up your medicine cabinet. There are more than 500 drug take-back locations throughout the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has a list of those locations on its website.

State officials and medical experts say it’s important to dispose of your unused medications at those locations instead of throwing them away or flushing them down a toilet.

“If you have unwanted or unneeded prescription drugs, please take them to a location on Saturday and properly dispose of them,” said Jennifer Smith, Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. “By getting rid of dangerous drugs, you could save lives.”

Needles and expired drugs can also be disposed of at Hershey Medical Center in Derry Township, Dauphin County on Saturday. Employees there are planning a unique drive-thru drug take-back event from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.