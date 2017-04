× One dead after police involved shooting in Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a police involved shooting where a Lewistown man died.

It happened Wednesday, April 26 at 5:24 p.m. in the first block of Oakland Avenue in Lewistown Borough.

The two officers involved were not hurt in the shooting, however, 53-year-old Charles Bossinger of Lewistown died.