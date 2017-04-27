One year later, Harrisburg tire shop dealing with vandals, court battles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Nearly one year after a retaining wall collapsed on his tire shop, little looks different outside Howard Henry's business, but everything has changed.

May 5 marks the one year anniversary of the incident; heavy rains causing a wall supporting a parking lot on Mulberry Street to fall on Howard Tire and Auto. The parking lot belongs to The McFarland apartments, directly above Henry's shop. No one was injured in the collapse.

However, since then, no one has cleaned up any of the rocks which fell. A car remains on top of the debris. Henry says the top half of his building is condemned. He's waiting for a court ruling to decide the condemnation of The McFarland building, so the city of Harrisburg can rule a codes violation and building owners can pay to clean up the rubble.

"They have a responsibility to fix their property, and mitigate the damages to their foundation so I can reopen my shop," Henry says.

Howard Henry still shows up to work at his tire shop every day, waiting for the call his tire shop can reopen. He was forced to close normal operating hours in October after business plummeted in the wake of the wall collapse. Currently, Henry still sees customers, but by appointment only.

"They show up. I pass them tires. I take their money," he admits, bluntly.

For Howard Henry, the last year has been humbling. He says his business made $1 million to $2 million annually. He estimates he's lost about $1 million since the collapse. In an effort to get business, he is reducing all costs where he can.

Henry doesn't want to leave the business -- "This is my baby," he calls it -- that he started 20 years ago. He just knows it's reaching the point he may not be able to afford to keep it, especially if the courts don't rule in his favor.

"Each day, I come in and it's a sickening, deep, gut-wrenching lump in your throat feeling," he says.

Now that his tire shop is rarely staffed, and its second floor exposed to the elements, vandals have begun tagging areas on and around his building.

Front and center is the car, which has never been claimed, and now sits in an opening to Henry's warehouse vandalized with graffiti. Part of Henry's roof is also tagged, as are various pieces of debris, as well as the stone underneath the Mulberry Street Bridge next to the shop.

What many don't realize, Henry says, is nothing has been done since the wall collapsed a year ago to stabilize it from falling further.

"Someone with artistic talent is going to show up and be down here doing something they shouldn't be doing and get killed," Henry says.

Other than praying, there isn't much Henry can do to speed up the legal process. McFarland owners, Primavera Properties, won't take his phone calls, he says. The city won't do anything until the building is condemned, and there's no telling when the judge will render his ruling.

Until then, Henry says he'll continue to show up to work daily, waiting for the good news.

"Look in my eyes," he says. " I'm planning to reopen. I'm waiting for them."