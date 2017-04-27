× Police arrest man in connection with Member’s 1st robbery in Springettsbury

SPRINGETTSBURY, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have made an arrest in the robbery of a Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union.

Timothy Gelzer, 49, was arrested on April 26 for the April 6 robbery.

Gelzer was developed as a suspect during the investigation, and authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Gelzer was taken into custody without incident, and was taken to Central Booking for arraignment on charges of armed robbery and receiving stolen property.