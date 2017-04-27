Poll: Are you in favor of Gov. Tom Wolf’s moratorium on the death penalty?​

Last night, convicted cop killer Eric Frein was sentenced to the death penalty for his crimes.

However, whether Frein ever receives that penalty is up to debate.

In 2015, Governor Tom Wolf declared a moratorium on the death penalty in Pennsylvania.

Wolf said the state’s current death penalty is “a flawed system that has been proven to be an endless cycle of court proceedings as well as ineffective, unjust and expensive.”

This is just one of the many factors that could delay Frein ever receiving the death penalty.

Frein will not receive an execution warrant until after lengthy rounds of post-conviction appeals.

Also, since Gov. Tom Wolf took office in January 2015, there has been at least 34 months between the sentencing of any death row inmate and the signing of their first execution warrant.

If that timeline was applied to Frein’s case, it could be 2020 before Frein met his fate.

However, this law differs from state to state.

For example, Arkansas was permitted by the U.S. Supreme Court to proceed with its plan to execute up to four convicted murderers by the end of this month. The first of those executions was carried out last Thursday night.

Our question is, are you in favor of Gov. Tom Wolf’s moratorium on the death penalty?​