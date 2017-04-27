T-Storms tonight kick off busy weekend in weather

MARGINAL SEVERE RISK: West of I-83 and Route 11 has a marginal risk of severe weather heading into the evening tonight, with winds up to 60mph possible in passing thunderstorms. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re only at a 1. Storms will be strongest west of our area and will be weakening as they make it to Central PA, starting around 7PM and moving quickly west-to-east. There is a very low threat of some small hail, up to the size of quarters.

Storms should be out of the region well before the morning commute for your Friday. Friday looks gorgeous with a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MORE FOR THE WEEKEND: The weekend starts warm in the low 80s, but more showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. Sunday is about 10-degrees cooler in the low-to-mid 70s with more shower chances breaking up otherwise partly cloudy skies. Winds remain light throughout the weekend, unless you find yourself in a passing thunderstorm with gusts up to 60mph possible again for Saturday and up to 35-40mph for Sunday.

COOLER, MORE ON THE WAY: Next week starts warm in the low 80s for Monday and more thunderstorm chances coming with it by late afternoon. Cooler air moves in behind the storms on a dry Tuesday with highs in the low 70s before more shower and thunderstorm chances mid-week.

FLOODING: SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues Thursday throughout Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service provides a topic of discussion each day. Today’s topic is river flooding and river safety.

Pennsylvania has several small and major rivers that are both scenic and beautiful. Many town and cities were founded along the banks of rivers, and many people remain there until this day. This means as river levels rise, many people are affected if the levels rise too high. River Flooding refers to the overflow of rivers to levels that affect these communities. It’s caused by prolonged periods of rainfall from complexes of slow moving summer thunderstorms and tropical systems.

A River Flood Watch means there is the potential for river flooding to occur and potential impacts for nearby communities. There is no need to take immediate action, but have a plan in place in case you need to move to higher ground or evacuate the area. It’s the time to think about important items to keep close, such as water bottles, a first aid kit, nonperishable foods, and medications. Even have a plan for your pets! If you live in a location prone to river flooding, it’s best to always have an emergency kit with these items ready at all times. A River Flood Warning is issued when river flooding is imminent and/or occurring. Be ready to move to higher ground or heed evacuation orders as necessary. This is time to take action to protect lives and property. Always listen to the orders and advice of emergency officials.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long