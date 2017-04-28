× 2 charged in Harrisburg deadly shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Two men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Kodi Flanagan in Harrisburg on April 25.

Dylan J. Beard, 25, of Highspire and Sidney N. Michaels, 22, of Middletown are each charged with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy. Michaels is also charged with possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Beard was arraigned late Thursday and taken to Dauphin County Prison without bail.

Flanagan was gunned down in the area of North 3rd and Muench Streets around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.