× Aggravated assault on two police officers

ALSACE TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police were called to Blind Hartman’s Tavern on the 2,000 block of Princetown Road in Alsace Township, Berks County, Thursday, April 27 at 11:11 P.M., for a disturbance involving Theodore Laferriere IV, 27, of Reading, Pa.

Laferrire was asked to leave the bar many times by the manager of the bar.

The manager was able to escort Laferriere out of the bar.

Laferriere shoved and spit in the face of the manager and also pushed another employee as he was assisting the manger in the escort.

Laferriere was outside laying on the ground near the front door when troopers arrived.

As the troopers began to approach him, Laferriere got up and continued to act aggressively to the employees at the tavern.

Troopers were able to keep him away from the crowd and began to escort Laferriere to the parking lot.

Laferriere was not following orders from the troopers.

Troopers took him down to the ground where he continued to be non-compliant.

As the troopers were fighting to gain control of Laferriere, their heads struck, breaking one of the troopers nose.

After a brief struggle, Laferriere was taken in to custody.

Conjointly with the broken nose, both troopers were treated and released from Reading Hospital after suffering abrasions.

Laferriere was additionally charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.