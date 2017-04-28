× Carlisle Police investigating shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is investigating a shooting involving several individuals.

It happened April 27, around 6:55 P.M. in the 100 block of North East Street in Carlisle.

Investigators say this is not a random act and the individuals knew one another.

The firefight appears to have been triggered by past confrontations between the two groups.

None of the cooperating victims were found at the scene and no reports were previously filed on the involved groups.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released when available.

