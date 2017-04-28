× DUI enforcement details this weekend in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. – Law-enforcement officials are planning intoxicated-driving enforcement details in Lancaster County for the weekend of April 28. A stationary checkpoint is planned for the Friday-through-Sunday night weekend.

Also, roving patrols of officers will be on the roads targeting impaired drivers throughout the weekend.

The Lancaster County DUI Task Force – a team of local municipal police officers – is conducting the operation.

About 1,500 DUI charges are filed every year in Lancaster County. Last year, 1,581 were filed, according to Lancaster County Assistant District Attorney Ande Gonzalez. Per the statewide trend, drugged-driving offenses are on the rise.

“Impaired-driving enforcement is and will remain a high priority for my office,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said Friday.

Individuals drinking alcohol this weekend are encouraged to use convenient phone app services, like Uber and Lyft, or have a designated driver.