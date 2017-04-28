× Freightliner driver caught with marijuana, drug-free urine during traffic stop

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.–An Ohio man driving a Freightliner was caught with marijuana and drug-free urine during a traffic stop in Lebanon County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

Jesus Gonzalez, 35, of Findlay, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a commercial vehicle while under the influence of marijuana and other traffic violations. He was arraigned and taken to Lebanon County Central Booking in lieu of $5,000 bail.

State police stopped Gonzalez on Thursday afternoon along Interstate 78 in Swatara Township for a traffic violation and asked to search his truck tractor after observing some suspicious things.

Gonzalez told Troopers that he had marijuana in the truck tractor and that he had smoked marijuana 15 minutes prior to being stopped, according to police reports.

Troopers searched his truck tractor and found marijuana and a bottle of urine in his backpack. Gonzalez told state police he had been using the fake urine to pass drug tests with his company for years.

State police say Gonzalez exhibited impairment during a standard field sobriety test.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.