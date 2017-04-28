× Lititz police seek witnesses to hit and run involving 14 year old riding bicycle

LITITZ, Pa. – The Lititz Borough Police Department is seeking any witnesses to a hit-and-run which happened at around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of West Lemon Street and Maple Lane.

A vehicle struck a 14 year-old male juvenile who riding his bicycle across the street. After the crash, the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. The juvenile sustained minor injuries. The striking vehicle was described as a silver-colored, small, 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows. Any damage to the vehicle would be on the front-end. Information from the juvenile suggests several people were in the area at the time and may have witnessed this.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or any other person (including the driver) who has any information should call the Lititz Police at (717) 626-6393 or 664-1180.