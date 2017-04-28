× Man wanted for burglary in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa.– Lancaster police have a warrant and issued the arrest of Luis Rodriguez, 42, for a burglary at a residence on April 25, in the 500 block of Hilton Drive in Lancaster.

Rodriguez image was captured on the victims home surveillance cameras.

Rodriguez is charged with Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Rodriguez was known to the victim.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Rodriguez by Det. Toby Hickey before MDJ Witkonis.

For the whereabouts on Rodriguez, contact Det. Toby Hickey at 717-735-3344 hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone.

Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through this CrimeWatch page.