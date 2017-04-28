× One dead, one injured in South Hanover Township crash

SOUTH HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A man was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County early Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Union Deposit Road near Brownstone Park in South Hanover Township when a 2007 Toyota 4Runner went off the road and hit a tree.

State police say 32-year-old Matthew Kyle Pritchett, of Hershey died at the scene. Travis L. Phillippy, 29, of Hershey was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment.