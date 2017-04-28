× Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa.–The Mifflin County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lewistown early Friday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Green Avenue Extended and Geisinger Lane, according to 911 dispatchers.

Green Avenue Extended is closed as police investigate. The Geisinger Lewistown Clinic is open, but patients should detour using Knepp Avenue, through Lewistown Heights to turn left onto Green Avenue Extended, according to hospital spokeswoman Danielle Sampsell.

No other details were immediately available.