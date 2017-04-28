× Street closure in Harrisburg ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Ahead of President Trump’s rally at the Pa Farm Show Complex on Saturday, The mayor’s office of the City of Harrisburg has announced a street closure.

Maclay Street from Cameron Street to North 7th Street will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to midnight tomorrow, Saturday, April 29. Officials say other streets may be closed on an as needed basis.

The rally, expected to attract thousands of supporters and demontrations by the opposition, marks President Trump’s 100th day since taking office. Doors to the rally open at 4:30 p.m. The rally begins at 7:00 p.m.