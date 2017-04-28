× Surveillance video helps police identify suspect in Lancaster City home burglary

LANCASTER, Pa. – On Tuesday, April 25, a resident of the 500 block of Hilton Drive reported a burglary to Lancaster City Police. The victim had surveillance cameras set up outside the home. The video system captured images of the suspect, 35-year-old Luis Rodriguez, of the 100 block of Chester Street. Rodriguez was known to the victim.

Detective Toby Hickey filed a criminal complaint and obtain an arrest warrant charging Rodriguez with Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Anyone with information on this incident or the current whereabouts of Rodriguez is asked to contact Detective Toby Hickey at (717) 735-3344 hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.