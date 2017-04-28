× Teen charged in armed robbery near Northeast Park in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa.–A teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery near a park in Lebanon city on Sunday.

Wilfred Alvarez, 18, is charged with robbery, prohibited offensive weapon, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon along the 500 block of East Canal Street near Northeast Park in Lebanon. Police say Alvarez pointed a gun at a 16-year-old boy and took his backpack. Alvarez also robbed two girls who were in the area of their cellphone and belongings, according to police reports.

As Alvarez left the area, witnesses told investigators he fired the gun into the air.

No one was hurt.

Alvarez was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.