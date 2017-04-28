× U. S. Marshals arrest two York men on sex related charges

YORK, Pa. – James Moore, 45, and Clinton Carter, 33, were both arrested Friday in York by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force on outstanding warrants.

On April 27, York City Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Moore with possession of Child Pornography. It is alleged that Moore was in possession of images depicting sexual acts by minors. U.S. Marshals located and arrested Moore without incident in the 300 block of West Market Street in York. Moore was turned over to local authorities pending judicial proceedings.

York City Police had also obtained an arrest warrant charging Clinton Carter with failure to comply with registration requirements of Megan’s Law. It is alleged that Carter failed to register his address with the Pennsylvania State Police. Today, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Carter without incident in the area of Pershing Avenue and Lafayette Street in York.

The USMS worked jointly in this investigation with officers from the York City Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.