Warm and sunny Friday, then isolated thunderstorm chances for the weekend

WARM & SUNNY FRIDAY: The warmth continues into Friday! It’s a warm start across the area, with a few patchy areas of fog very early in the morning. Otherwise, there’s plenty of sunshine for the morning, with readings in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunny skies through the rest of Friday and a light southwest wind. Readings during the afternoon reach the 80s for many once again. The evening is warm and comfortable for all Friday night plans! Overnight low temperatures fall into the middle 50 lower 60s under partly clear skies. A stray shower is possible to the west and northwest, but most should stay dry.

WARMTH CONTINUES FOR WEEKEND: Warm temperatures are still anticipated into the weekend. Readings reach the lower 80s Saturday as a front hangs just north of the region, keeping us on the warm side. However, a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone sees a storm, however. Sunday, temperatures are a touch cooler as a bit of an east flow sets up in the vicinity. There’s partly sunny skies, and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. Overall, not bad for the last few days of April.

NEXT WEEK: More warmth and even unsettled conditions are anticipated into early next before temperatures begin to cool. Monday brings the chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening hours as the next system approaches. Depending on timing, temperatures could reach 80 degrees again for many. Skies dry out for Tuesday, and cooler air begins to slip into the area. Temperatures aren’t as warm, but still a bit mild for this time of year. Readings during the afternoon are in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday is partly cloudy and a touch cooler. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday is looking much cooler with the chance for showers, perhaps a steady rainfall depending on how the pattern evolves over the next several days.

Have a great weekend!