Expect a warm weekend with a few thunderstorm chances

After a beautiful Friday evening, skies begin to cloud up as a storm complex moves in from the west. It weakens as it crosses the mountains but may hold together long enough to bring a few showers and thunderstorms after midnight. They exit the area by 4 AM. Lows are very warm in the 60s for the morning. Saturday is very warm in the lower and middle 80s but clouds are with us along with isolated thunderstorm chances. In fact, the area is under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms. This is the lowest threat but winds and hail are a concern. Any storms which fire off will be isolated. Front heads south of us by Sunday morning. Winds set up out of the east keeping temperatures on the cooler side in the lower 70s. Clouds remain pretty thick too. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Once again it warms up Monday into the lower 80s. A cold front swings through late in the day triggering widespread showers and thunderstorms. Expect much cooler air behind this system to funnel in Tuesday. Temperatures fall back to near 70 degrees. Winds pick up for several days. Wednesday skies are partly to mostly sunny, however, temperatures are on the cool side in the 60s. An isolated shower is possible, especially in the evening. A low-pressure system hugs the coast overnight and moves northeast through the day, keeping clouds and showers in the area. Temperatures are chilly in the 50s and the breeze remains gusty at times. Some peaks of sunshine return for Friday but winds remain breezy and temperatures slowly recover to the lower 60s. A shower is still possible.



