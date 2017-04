× Coroner called to crash in York County

DOVER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– The coroner was called to a crash in York County on Saturday evening.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 6300-block of Harmony Grove Road, near Sky Top Trail in Dover Township.

Only one vehicle was involved and FOX43 is told the car went over an embankment. There is no word on any other injuries or the name of the deceased victim.