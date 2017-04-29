× President Trump visits Harrisburg marking his 100th day in office

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today marks President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office and in celebration, he will be holding a rally tonight at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The rally is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

While there, the president will also be signing an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative to conduct a detailed study of the nation’s trade agreements.

Attendees and residents in the area can expect road closures until midnight from Maclay Street to Cameron Street and North 7th Street. Officials say other streets may be closed on an as needed basis.